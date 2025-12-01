- The 21-year-old victim killed in a mass shooting at a child's birthday party in Stockton on Saturday has been identified as Susano Archuleta. Archuleta was identified to the media by an aunt, and the other deceased victims were aged 8, 9, and 14; 11 others were also injured. [CBS Sacramento]
- A motorcyclist died in a crash on the eastbound side of I-80 in Berkeley on Sunday afternoon. The crash, which involved two other vehicles, happened around 3:05 pm just west of the University Avenue ramps, and the rider was reportedly ejected into the westbound lanes of the freeway. [KTVU]
- A person was killed early Monday while walking on or trying to cross I-880 in Oakland. The person was struck by a vehicle around 5:40 am on the southbound side of the freeway near the S. 16th Avenue off-ramp, just north of the Embarcadero. [East Bay Times]
- The "A" side security checkpoint at SFO's International Terminal was temporarily closed Sunday evening out of caution due to a "suspicious call," but later reopened. [NBC Bay Area]
- BART police have begun boosting the number of patrols they make in order to make riders feel more safe through the holiday season. [NBC Bay Area]
- A 19-year-old college student, who was brought to the US by her parents when she was 7, was detained by immigration officers at Boston's Logan Airport last week and deported to Honduras, when she was trying to fly home to Texas to surprise her family. [New York Times]
- The confirmed death toll in last week's deadly highrise apartment fire in Hong Kong has risen to 151. [CBS News]
- The Warriors are expected to sign Seth Curry, Steph's younger brother, to a contract to rejoin the team later today. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo by Alessandra Esquivel