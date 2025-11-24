Local:
- A man killed by a freight train in East Oakland last week has been identified as a missing elderly man with dementia who had been reported missing from his care facility the day before. 79-year-old Jiankang Huang had wandered away from the facility twice before, but had previously been found safe. [East Bay Times]
- A 40-year-old Union City woman, Xiaojie Zhang, has been arrested in connection with a Sunday shooting in San Ramon in which a 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded. [KRON4]
- Casa Borinqueña, another vendor at Saluhall, the IKEA-adjacent food hall on mid-Market, is not renewing their lease, marking the third or fourth departure this year. [Chronicle]
National:
- A federal judge has dismissed the obviously retaliatory criminal cases brought by the Trump administration against James Comey and New York Attorney General Leticia James, saying they were illegally filed. The cases were dismissed without prejudice, which means they'll likely be refiled. [ABC News]
- The Pentagon has opened an inquiry into Senator Mark Kelly for what it is calling "serious allegations of misconduct" in connection with a video Kelly took part in, posted last week, that the president called "seditious." The video, in which Kelly, a retired Navy commander, and five other lawmakers participated, is directed at active service members reminding them that they should not follow orders that are illegal or immoral. [New York Times]
- A new study finds that mindlessly scrolling TikToks or Instagram reels leads to brain rot — like actual cognitive impacts. [KRON4]
Video:
- Some archival footage of Muni streetcars going by Dolores Park circa 1957.
Photo by Tim Dennert