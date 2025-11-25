- There was a Dense Fog Advisory this morning for parts of the Bay Area and much of the Central Valley, with a thick fog bank causing low visibility on roads. The advisory was set to expire at 11 am. [KTVU]
- At the urging of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Democratic members of Congress organized a hearing in LA Monday to hear testimony from people directly impacted by Trump's raids on immigrant communities. People described mistreatment by federal agents and the traumas of incarceration, and no members of the Trump administration attended the hearing. [New York Times]
- The comeback of San Francisco's Union Square appears to be underway, with the retail vacancy seeing a slight decline for the first time in several years, and after we learned that Macy's likely won't be departing too quickly. [Chronicle]
- Ha! Sebastopol city leaders approved a new Little Caesar’s Pizza location, even though they have a formula retail ban, purely by administrative error. [KPIX]
- Google, which has been seen as the "sleeping giant" in the AI race, may finally be awake and catching up to competitors after the release of Gemini 3. [Bloomberg]
- Apple is again set to overtake Samsung as the global leader in smartphone sales, which it previously did in January 2024. [Bloomberg]
- The oldest Galapagos tortoise at the San Diego Zoo, Gramma, and the oldest resident of the zoo overall, has died at age 141, or thereabouts. [ABC 7]
Photo via CastroCam.net