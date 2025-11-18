Local:
- SF Sketchfest released its 2026 lineup for the comedy festival that will run January 15 - February 1, at 11 venues across town. Highlights include a “Women of SNL” panel including Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, and Laraine Newman, plus appearances from Jenny Slate, John Hodgman, and of course, the obligatory visit from Kids in the Hall. [KRON4]
Blimp be blimpin’
- That blimpy-looking airship belonging to Google co-founder Sergey Brin was bouncing around the SF skyline again on Tuesday morning. The aircraft is called Pathfinder 1, and the Chronicle reports its mission today was to study “the unique wind patterns and maritime conditions characteristic of the Golden Gate Strait.” [Chronicle]
- As Mayor Daniel Lurie’s “family zoning” proposal makes its way through Board of Supervisors committees, it had a hearing Monday at the Land Use Committee, and the supervisors pretty much tabled all of their colleagues' proposed amendments that would provide tenant protections. Supervisors Myrna Melgar’s amendments to protect rent-controlled housing from being destroyed for taller buildings survived the meeting, but Supervisor Connie Chan’s amendments to lower some height limits and preserve historic districts are looking at an uncertain future. [Mission Local]
National:
- The Senate passed the bill to release the Epstein files Tuesday, just as the House had already done, and boy is that going to be an awkward signing ceremony for Donald Trump. [NBC News]
- A federal court just banned Texas from using its Trump-gerrymandered congressional maps in the 2026 midterms, so that may throw all of this redistricting talk into complete chaos. [CNN]
- The corruption of the Trump administration was on full display as Trump welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the White House to thank him for all that shady crypto money, though when an ABC reporter asked him about the 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Trump snapped "Quiet, piggy!” and threatened to take away ABC’s broadcast license. [CBS News]
Video:
- For some reason, old white straight men apparently see Chappell Roan’s music library as their bag now, as country star Keith Urban covered Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” at a Mar a Lago event this past Saturday, unironically covering a song that is very ironic for him to be playing in that setting.
Keith Urban covered Chappell Roan’s ‘Pink Pony Club’ during a private party at Mar-a-Lago this past weekend, where Trump was in attendance.
Image: dindolino32 via Reddit