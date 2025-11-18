Want to be a walking billboard for Bay Area billboard celebrity Anh Phoong? Now you can, for anywhere between $25-$50, with a new line of official Anh Phoong t-shirts and hoodies.

The ubiquitous personal injury billboard attorney Anh Phoong has been on a roll lately, expanding her marketing efforts beyond her current ”Something Wrong?” billboard oversaturation. And now the cult-favorite ambulance-chasing attorney is blasting out her marketing via another new route, as the Chronicle reports that Phoong has released her official "streetwear line," and by “streetwear” they mean branded Anh Phoong t-shirts and hoodies.



The above Instagram post is a four-image carousel photoset, so you can see the full array of branded Anh Phoong merch that is now available to you. Both the Anh Phoong t-shirts ($25) and Anh Phoong hoodies ($50) are now available on the Shopify Anh Phoong merchandise page.

Images via Shopify

One t-shirt design features a small Chinese food to-go container that says "Something Wrong”? On the front left breast, and a dazzling larger caricature of Phoong on the back. A separate t-shirt design has the more traditional “Call Anh Phoong!” and her signature “GOT-PAIN” phone number on the back.

Image via Shopify

The hoodie is more of a bright pink variation, with a multicolor caricature drawing of Phoong.



The Chronicle adds that these were designed by Bay Area designer Molly Wu, who as seen above, went as an Anh Phoong billboard for Halloween. Of course, many people went as an Anh Phoong billboard for Halloween, including at least one dog. But Wu’s costume caught the attention of Phoong Law Offices so they asked her to design the clothing, and Wu says she had quite the experience dressed up as an Anh Phoong billboard for the day.

“I got such an intense firsthand look at what Anh Phoong’s image as a local celebrity did for people,” Wu told the Chronicle. “There was just so much delight. Honestly, I felt like I was famous for a day.”

It should be noted that a club night at The Stud called Whatever had Anh Phoong as a special guest and honoree last year, for the camp of it all — and they awarded her with a rhinestone-crusted baseball bat. And this NBA season, Phoong Law is also advertising on the uniforms of the Sacramento Kings.

According to the Chronicle, a portion of the proceeds from these merch sales will go to charitable causes like the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region.

