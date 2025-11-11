Local:
- Rain is expected to return to the Bay Area late Wednesday afternoon and early Wednesday evening, sticking around until Thursday, and bringing some pretty significant wind gusts too. Though as our intrepid KGO weather forecaster Drew Tuma points out, for a brief period early this morning, SF was actually one the warmest major cities in the continental United States. [KTVU]
San Francisco is one of the warmest places in the lower 48 this morning pic.twitter.com/S5fU9vMg1D— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) November 11, 2025
- BART is raising its parking lot parking rates by 40 cents a day at most stations on January 1, though certain high-demand station parking lots will see even steeper increases. Glen Park station, for example, will see daily parking rates go up to $6.40 (from the current $4.90), and Rockridge station will see its current $3.60 a day price raised by more than a dollar. [Chronicle]
- There was a Saturday night road rage crash in Castro Valley, and one of the drivers involved has died from his injuries following an apparent physical fight between the two drivers. The driver who survived has been taken into custody, and is likely going to be charged with murder. [KRON4]
National:
- The US Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration can keep SNAP payments on hold, though their ruling is a temporary stay, with apparent hopes that the government shutdown will end soon and none of this will matter. [CNN]
- In more very aggravating shutdown news, a New York Times report finds that rich people's private jet flight schedules are being completely unaffected by the shutdown air traffic chaos, and private jet charter companies are seeing a brisk uptick in business. [NY Times]
- That Bob Ross auction of paintings to benefit PBS stations is off to quite a start, with the first three paintings selling for a combined $600,000, and one of them alone fetching $318,000. [AP News]
Video:
- The Macy’s Union Square Holiday Tree was lit up on the again-way-too-early date of November 10 last night, and here’s some video. We’re using state Senator Scott Wiener’s video here, because we see the very incompetent recording mistake of not having the camera on the tree for the light-up on videos from Mayor Lurie, KTVU’s Betty Yu, and the SF Police Department.
The Union Square Christmas tree is up & ready to roll! pic.twitter.com/e8uqwgZhTx— Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) November 11, 2025
Image: Adam S via Yelp