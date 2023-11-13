A whole crew of Santa’s little yelpers arrives in the windows of the Union Square Macy’s this Friday, as the SF SPCA and Macy’s Union Square’s 37th annual Holiday Windows brings back what is purr-haps our favorite holiday tradition.

Of all the great annual events we had to miss because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Macy’s Holiday Window display of adoptable kittens and puppies being forced to go video-only might have been dispiriting cancellation. The kittens and puppies were not physically present in the windows in 2020 and 2021, but did return for the 2022 holiday season.

2020 has changed a lot of things, including the annual tradition of adoptable @SFSPCA puppies and kittens displayed in the Macy’s holiday windows. This year, it’s virtual @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/Tr44b9XvDA — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) November 24, 2020

And they will return again for the 2023 holiday season, starting this week.

“On Friday, November 17 at 12 p.m., the windows will be unveiled for the first time,” the SF SPCA said in a release. The kittens and puppies will be on window display for potential adopters, and everyone really, on Thursdays through Sundays from 12–5 p.m. though Sunday, December 31.

Images via SF SPCA

“The SF SPCA is concluding its year of 155th-anniversary celebrations with one of the City’s beloved holiday traditions with our ongoing partners at Macy’s,” SF SPCA CEO Dr. Jennifer Scarlett said in a release. “Holiday Windows has helped to highlight the importance of adoption while connecting thousands of animals to their forever homes.”

Images via SF SPCA

This year being the SF SPCA’s 155th anniversary, they’re setting an ambitious goal of helping get more than 600 pets adopted this holiday season. The adoption fee for these kittens and puppies in the windows has been lowered to $100 (that deal also applies to the kittens and puppies in their shelter), and all adult adoptions of dogs and cats five months or older will be free.

Images via SF SPCA

And yes, the Holiday Live Cam of the kittens and puppies will fire up when the programs starts this Friday, and the streams will continue during all Thursday-Sunday hours of the display.

The SF SPCA-Macy’s Union Square Holiday Window display will be unveiled Friday, November 17 at 12 p.m. PT. The display will remain active Thursdays through Sundays from 12–5 p.m. at Macy’s at 170 O’Farrell Street in SF.

Related: Puppies, Kittens Back In Macy's Holiday Windows, Watch Live [SFist]

Images via SF SPCA