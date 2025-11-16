- Two people were sent to the hospital from a double shooting at 16th and Mission streets that occurred around 12:25 am Sunday. One of the victims later died, and a suspect, Larry Hudgson Jr., 23, was booked into jail at 9:06 am Sunday morning. [Mission Local]
- The adult victim from last Saturday’s shooting at the Safeway near SF’s Ocean Beach was shot through his apartment window. A neighbor said the 35-year-old victim was looking out his window at the commotion when he was hit by a stray bullet. [KPIX]
- Around 200 protesters rallied in SFs Pacific Heights neighborhood Saturday as part of the international “People Over Billionaires” day of action. The group of labor and community advocates met at Alta Plaza Park and then marched through the wealthy SF enclave in support of a “people first” agenda addressing income inequality and climate change. [Chronicle]
- Oakland celebrated the launch of its new rainbow crosswalk at Lakeshore and Lake Park avenues Thursday with a ribbon-cutting, which coincided with the two-year anniversary of the city’s Lakeshore LGBTQ Cultural District Day. [Bay Area Reporter]
- Ticket sales are now open for the 23rd annual SF Sketchfest comedy festival, which is scheduled to take place January 15 through February 1 and features over 200 shows, including a 30th anniversary screening of the Kids in the Hall’s Brain Candy and a tribute to the women of Saturday Night Live with Rachel Dratch, Cheri Oteri, and Ana Gasteyer. [KRON4]
- A woman in the East Bay, Reshma Kamath, 40, is scheduled to go on trial for an incident that took place on an international flight to SFO on June 28 and 29, in which she is accused of “verbally abusing, threatening and striking crew members,” then striking security personnel, including a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer, upon landing at SFO. [Bay Area News Group]
- Moderate to heavy rain is on the forecast overnight Sunday with potential isolated thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday morning and a chance of minor flooding. [KPIX]
A strong cold front will bring widespread moderate rain, gusty winds, potential for thunderstorms, and nuisance flooding to the Bay Area and Central Coast Sunday night into Monday morning.— NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 16, 2025
Remember to slow down and avoid flooded roadways on the Monday morning commute. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/oUxPRoGPGj
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist