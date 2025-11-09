A little before 9 pm Saturday night, a fight broke out between a group of people near the Safeway supermarket at Fulton and La Playa streets in SF’s Outer Richmond neighborhood. At least five people were injured, including one critically.

As the Chronicle reports, officers from the San Francisco Police Department arrived at the scene around 9 pm and found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency responders administered aid at the scene before transporting the victims to the hospital.

The San Francisco Fire Department wrote on X that one individual, who's an adult, was critically injured, and four others, who are minors, are all in stable condition.

SFPD announced in a statement that the incident appeared to be isolated and didn’t pose a threat to the public.

The incident is under investigation, and no arrests have been made, per KGO.

“This kind of violence does not represent who we are as a city, and we will never tolerate it,” San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie wrote on X Saturday, per KRON4.

Image: Citizen app