A little before 9 pm Saturday night, a fight broke out between a group of people near the Safeway supermarket at Fulton and La Playa streets in SF’s Outer Richmond neighborhood. At least five people were injured, including one critically.

As the Chronicle reports, officers from the San Francisco Police Department arrived at the scene around 9 pm and found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency responders administered aid at the scene before transporting the victims to the hospital.

On 11/8/2025 at approximately 8:53 p.m., San Francisco Police officers responded to the area of Fulton street and Great Highway regarding a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds and rendered aid. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) November 9, 2025

The San Francisco Fire Department wrote on X that one individual, who's an adult, was critically injured, and four others, who are minors, are all in stable condition.

Update:

One - Adult Patient, Critical injury

Four - Minor Patients, Stable condition



All were transported to the local trauma hospital under MCI protocol. The scene has been turned over to @SFPD — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 9, 2025

SFPD announced in a statement that the incident appeared to be isolated and didn’t pose a threat to the public.

The incident is under investigation, and no arrests have been made, per KGO.

“This kind of violence does not represent who we are as a city, and we will never tolerate it,” San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie wrote on X Saturday, per KRON4.

This kind of violence does not represent who we are as a city, and we will never tolerate it. I am hoping that everyone affected will be ok.



Thank you to all of our first responders who acted quickly to keep our community safe, as they do every day. https://t.co/BUS2wjhyw1 — Daniel Lurie 丹尼爾·羅偉 (@DanielLurie) November 9, 2025

Image: Citizen app