A shocking video has been circulating of a dirt bike crash that erupted into a large fireball last month in the Monterey Bay city of Salinas. The teen rider, who suffered minor burns and a broken ankle, is shown stumbling away from the crash — with flames clinging to him.

As NBC Bay Area reports, the teen, who was identified by NBC News as being 16 years old, was filmed allegedly running a red light in Salinas on October 30. The teen then crashed the bike into the side of a car, causing the bike to burst into flames. Immediately following the crash, the teen attempted to get up as his 15-year-old friend, who was on a second dirt bike, rushed over to help. Per NBC News, the dirt bike, which is considered full-size, was not street legal.

Sergeant Zach Dunagan of the Salinas Police Department told NBC Bay Area that the teen was not speeding and suffered minor burns and a broken ankle. He said the fire was likely ignited when a spark hit some leaked gas or oil.

While NBC Bay Area is reporting the driver of the car was unhurt, the driver told NBC News in the below video segment that the top of her head caught on fire during the incident.

Dunagan told NBC Bay Area both teens were cited for driving recklessly and without a license. He said he hopes the video serves as a cautionary tale for other teens and their families.

NBC Bay Area notes the case is being sent to the district attorney’s office for any potential charges.

