- Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon showed up at UC Berkeley Thursday to announce in person that the Justice Department would be investigating the protest situation outside Turning Point USA's event earlier this week. Not much happened besides some small fireworks and one fistfight involving a t-shirt vendor, but Dhillon is going to keep this on Fox News as long as she can and keep saying the word "antifa." [NBC Bay Area]
- A federal appeals court has put a temporary stop on a new rule issued by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in September that severely limits how states can issue commercial driver's licenses to immigrants, citing the fact that the restriction fails to illustrate how they will make the roads more safe. California announced Thursday it was revoking 17,000 of these licenses from immigrant drivers. [Associated Press]
- President Donald Trump made some comments in an interview this week relating to H1-B visas that upset a good part of his base. The comments and Trump's favorable position on the visas for skilled foreign workers are likely quid pro quo payback for Silicon Valley donations to his campaign and inauguration — and new ballroom. [Mercury News]
- Trump has now announced a new DOJ "inquiry" into Jeffrey Epstein's ties to prominent Democrats like President Bill Clinton and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, as he continues to try to distract from the fallout over his own very clear ties to Epstein. [New York Times]
- San Jose police say they have arrested 13 suspects in connection with a September 5 smash-and-grab jewelry heist at Kim Hung Jewelry on Aborn Road that left the 88-year-old shop owner injured. [KTVU]
- We're looking at some unsettled weather the next few days, with passing showers possible. [KPIX]
- There was a free community celebration Thursday as part of the long goodbye to the Phoenix Hotel in the Tenderloin, which is closing for good January 1. [KTVU]
Photo by Jose Fabula