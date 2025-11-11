The Charlie Kirk traveling memorial show had its stop in Berkeley Monday night, and one guy hawking Jesus t-shirts got bloodied up in a lone fistfight, though it was otherwise a long night of garden-variety Berkeley rabble-rousing.

We raised the alarm last week that the Charlie Kirk homage “Turning Point USA Tour” was coming to Berkeley Monday night, the last stop on the tour, and the first California stop since Kirk was shot and killed on an Utah college campus in September. And given Kirk’s legacy of promoting right-wing violence and bigotry, there were of course flyers posted around the UC Berkeley campus telling people to show up and raise heck in protest of the event.

Some of them even got an early start. The UC Berkeley student newspaper Daily Cal reports that four UC Berkeley students were arrested for vandalism early Monday morning, for the crime of… attempting to hang a giant cardboard insect on a gate? Those protesters apparently also hung flyers using Kirk’s own quotes against him, quotes like “Black women do not have the brain processing power to be taken seriously.” Though the Turning Point rally itself inside Zellerbach Hall was not a particularly star-studded event, merely featuring the likes of washed-up comic Rob Schneider, and some other guy who is even less famous than Rob Schneider.

But once the rally was actually getting started, KPIX reports there was a fistfight between a protester and a Charlie Kirk supporter outside of the auditorium before the program. They got some footage from on the street of the scene after that fistfight, footage in which it is very funny how reporters and protesters are simply wandering into the stalled traffic outside the event. KPIX said they "confirmed four arrests" with the Berkeley PD and campus police. Meanwhile, organizers say they sold 1,900 tickets, and it appears there were roughly the same number of protesters outside the event complaining about it.

KTVU has a little more of the fistfight video above, and it appears to be the same incident caught in much more detail in the (way too long) video below. There’s some bearded guy selling Jesus t-shirts, and declaring, “Jesus Christ is Lord, Jesus Christ is the messiah.” At just past the two-minute mark of the video, some fellow appears to come along and knock a bunch of his red t-shirts to the ground. The two get into a fistfight (though the fighter may not be the guy who knocked the shirts down). Police rush in to detain the two, and everyone gets their cameras out, but the fight does not spread beyond these two individuals.

FULL CLIP: Footage from before and after a melee broke out between Antifa militants and a Trump supporter outside the "This Is The Turning Point" campus tour stop at UC Berkeley.@Savsays | @TPUSA https://t.co/MGIlYUvOLE pic.twitter.com/MK4dC888ov — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) November 11, 2025



The Berkeley Scanner has the additional detail that the anti-Charlie Kirk fistfighter was 25-year-old Jihad Dphrepaulezz, who was arrested on suspicion of robbery and felony battery. That outlet adds that “authorities said he attacked a vendor selling Charlie Kirk merchandise and snatched a chain from around his neck.” That report also notes that the t-shirt vendor (seen bloodied up below) was arrested too, though he was released with no charges and sent for treatment at Alta Bates Hospital.

The UC Berkeley Police Department had some extra presence out, Turning Point USA had their own bolstered security, and per KPIX, a few SF Sheriff’s Office deputies were pulled in for security too. An SF Standard reporter on the scene noted that outside Zellerbach Hall, there were “fireworks, bottles thrown, police holding the line and helicopters circling above.”

Though according to KPIX, “a spokesperson for the event said things inside the hall went off without a hitch.”

Protesters at UC Berkeley boo and taunt people leaving the Charlie Kirk Turning Point event - attendees are being pushed out a tiny exit police seem to think was safer. Some say they are worried about getting their families home safe. pic.twitter.com/qAZHVkStjQ — The Berkeley Scanner (@BerkeleyScanner) November 11, 2025



Maybe not so much after the event, as the Berkeley Scanner additionally reports that the protesters stayed to give event attendees a hard time on their way out. The protesters reportedly shouted things like "What's it like to be remembered as a misogynistic, racist enabler by your grandchildren?” and per the Berkeley Scanner, “Others flipped off event-goers and shook their fists, booing and yelling ‘get outta here’ as attendees walked across Sproul Plaza toward Telegraph Avenue at about 9 pm."

The Berkeley Scanner adds, "The protest was small by Berkeley standards."

Indeed this was the case. The national right-wing media is trying to sensationalize this event as “Bloody chaos at UC Berkeley after Antifa storms TPUSA event,” though only one guy got bloodied, and he was clearly there to start shit. On a Berkeley protest scale of one to ten, this was a three at best. Heck, I’ve been to Berkeley protests where people smashed windows and graffitied all over buildings, and nothing of that sort happened Monday night.

In other words, this was just a normal Berkeley night of unrest. People came out specifically to provoke one another, they did exactly that, and a couple-few people spent the night in the hoosegow. Otherwise, everyone seemed to just go home at 9 pm, maybe to plan for their next protest or something.

Related: Charlie Kirk’s Memorial-Rally Road Show Coming to Berkeley on November 10 [SFist]

Image: @FrontlinesTPUSA via Twitter