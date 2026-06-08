A stolen SUV that was speeding and driving recklessly on the streets of East Oakland Monday reportedly crashed into an Oakland Police Department SUV, killing two passengers in the stolen vehicle and injuring an Oakland officer.

The crash happened around 11:10 am Monday, as Bay Area News Group reports, in the area of East 12th Street and 29th Avenue.

The incident began with an Oakland Housing Authority police officer seeing a Chevy Tahoe SUV driving recklessly on East 12th Street. The officer turned on his emergency lights and attempted a traffic stop, as NBC Bay Area reports, but the suspect vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.

In accordance with OHAPD policy, the officer turned off his lights and did not pursue the fleeing vehicle.

Moments later, as the allegedly stolen SUV was speeding down East 12th Street, it rammed into the Oakland Police Department vehicle. The officers in the OPD SUV were not involved in the call regarding the stolen vehicle, and just happened to be on patrol in the area.

Per Bay Area News Group, the SUV proceeded about a quarter block further before the vehicle flipped overa and landed on its side, killing two of the occupants.

"The two men who died were thrown from the vehicle," the news group reports. "One of them ended up on the center median underneath elevated BART tracks. The other ended up on the pavement in front of the crashed SUV."

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV allegedly tried to flee on foot before he was apprehended by the OHAPD officer who had initially spotted the speeding vehicle.

It was unclear whether the suspect required hospitalization, per the news group, and the condition of the injured OPD officer is not known at this time.

KTVU was on the scene following the crash, and the investigation has reportedly shut down East 12th Street in both directions between 25th and 30th avenues.

Reckless SUV driver takes off from @oaklandhousing PD. Officer does not pursue. Driver then crashes into @oaklandpoliceca vehicle at East 12th St. & 29th Ave. Officer taken to hospital. Two killed in crash. 4,5,6 p.m. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/Vg4Eo9ZW9Q — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) June 8, 2026

This is a developing story.

Top image via Getty Images