A man and a woman were reportedly shot and critically injured Monday morning in what police are calling an isolated incident at a Kaiser medical office building in San Jose.

The shooting reportedly took place around 10 am Monday at Kaiser Permanente's medical offices at 5755 Cottle Road in San Jose. A man and a woman were shot, according to San Jose police, and both suffered life-threatening injuries.

As KTVU reports, Kaiser subsequently issued a shelter-in-place order which was lifted around noon.

The shooting took place in an area between an outpatient psychiatric facility and an opthamology clinic, according to ABC 7.

Lisa Cohn, whose husband works at the medical facility as a surgeon, tells ABC 7, "He said that he heard screaming and a SWAT team of police came in all through the building and moved them away from the windows and into a center area of the Kaiser Permanente ophthalmology facility."

Police said this was an "isolated incident," and per KTVU, chopper footage showed police escorting people out of the building.

It's not clear if a suspect is in custody, and no suspect information has been shared yet by police.

This is a developing story.

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