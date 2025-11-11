You may have seen this coming, but Monday's small dustup in Berkeley that appears to have left one t-shirt seller bloodied, and that Fox News characterized as sheer bedlam — which it was not — is now going to be investigated by the Trump Justice Department.

Earlier we discussed the Monday protest on the UC Berkeley campus that led to one fistfight and exactly four arrests, but was otherwise a fairly garden-variety campus protest over a politically conservative event — the Turning Point USA roadshow that has lately been memorializing Charlie Kirk, following his September assassination.

Footage from a dustup, in which student protesters were chanting "Nazis go home!" and "Fuck you, fascists!" at one guy selling Jesus-y t-shirts — which was f0llowed by someone tossing some t-shirts to the ground and then getting in a scuffle with the t-shirt guy that left his face bloodied — made the rounds of conservative social media, with the mostly unmasked student protesters being disingenuously labeled "Antifa."

The actual Turning Point event inside Zellerbach Hall went off without incident, and there was not a lot of hay to make of all this. But that has not stopped the NY Post from referring to the "Bloody chaos" on the campus, and Fox News covering the "bloody brawl," both of which are clear exaggerations.

Presciently, in this video posted to Xitter by Turning Point, you can hear someone in the crowd saying, "This is what they want!" as the scuffle broke out, referring to Trump and his allies' use of video footage like this as evidence that all anti-conservative protest is utter, lawless anarchy.

Tweeting about the incident Tuesday, longtime California Republican firebrand Harmeet Dhillon, who is now Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights in the Department of Justice, writes, "The @CivilRights will investigate what happened here, and I see several issues of serious concern regarding campus and local security and Antifa’s ability to operate with impunity in CA."

We saw all of this at Berkeley back in 2017. @UCBerkeley was sued, and settled the case.



The @CivilRights will investigate what happened here, and I see several issues of serious concern regarding campus and local security and Antifa’s ability to operate with impunity in CA. https://t.co/aN7JzouXwl — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) November 11, 2025

It's all fairly ridiculous, but this could still come back to haunt UC Berkeley, which remains a target of Trump's wrath.

As the New York Times reports, the Justice Department wrote a letter to the university Tuesday, notifying them of the investigation.

Dan Mogulof, a spokesperson for the university, tells the Times that there was "a single violent incident" and it involved two people on a sidewalk that was not even on campus property. The t-shirt seller was arrested along with the other guy involved in the scuffle, but we know the t-shirt guy was released without charges.

Two other people were arrested in separate, non-violent incidents, and we know there is video showing some fireworks getting set off, and there was a report of bottles thrown as police were holding a line outside the sold-out event.

Per the Times, the Justice Department has said that as it is investigating UC Berkeley over claims of antisemitism and DEI hiring practices, Monday's incident may get "folded in to those investigations."

