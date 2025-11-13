It’s Oakland’s second school shooting in two days, with Laney College on lockdown Thursday over an active shooter, and the man who was shot was the school's famed former football coach who was featured in a 2020 Netflix series.

Oakland’s Laney College near Lake Merritt was rocked by an active shooter situation Thursday morning, with KRON4 reporting that one person was shot. The reports of the shooting came in just before noon Thursday, the victim was transported to the hospital, and the Laney College campus is shut down for the remainder of the day.

Large police presence at Laney College. A police source confirms a shooting happened on campus. No word on a suspect or victim. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/OQd9qYk3Qj — Velena Jones (@velenajones) November 13, 2025



But before long, the Chronicle got word that the shooting victim was the school’s current athletic director and former Laney College football coach John Beam. Beam gained national fame with the 2020 Netflix series Last Chance U, which explored Laney College’s role in giving student-athletes with troubled track records a “last chance” opportunity to prove themselves as reformed to Division 1 schools.

My goodness! Prayers go out to Coach John Beam & his family. The legendary football coach/AD at Laney College and Skyline HS before that was shot today on campus. He was taken to the hospital and his status is unknown. Man of faith, integrity, mentor. #JohnBeam @LaneyCollegeFB… pic.twitter.com/apgHGLbOXj — vernkpix (@vernKPIX) November 13, 2025



Beam’s current medical condition is unknown. According to the Chronicle’s Thursday afternoon update, “Beam was believed to be alive when taken away in an ambulance to Highland Hospital." The shooting reportedly occurred inside the Laney Fieldhouse athletic facility.

"I am heartbroken by today's shooting at Laney College — the second shooting on an Oakland campus in one week,” Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee said in a statement. “OPD is investigating this incident. We must continue confronting the ongoing gun violence crisis that is robbing our community of safety and stealing futures. This is a moment for our community to come together and address this violence with urgency."

Lee refers to a “second shooting,” as one student was shot at Oakland’s Skyline High School on Wednesday afternoon. So this is now two Oakland school shootings in two days.

Police have only the most basic description of a suspect. The Chronicle merely describes the suspect as "a man wearing a black hoodie,” while KRON4 says he was "a male wearing all dark clothing and wearing a black hoodie." The suspect reportedly fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland PD Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image via Netflix