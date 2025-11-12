Local:
- There was a shooting this afternoon around 1:30 pm at Oakland's Skyline High School which left one student injured — the same school where a Graduation Day shooting happened last year. Two juvenile suspects were arrested at the scene, and the victim is expected to survive; school was not in session at the time, as classes let out early. [ABC 7]
- A former chief of staff to Governor Gavin Newsom, Dana Williamson, has been charged with stealing campaign account funds from former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. Williamson has been charged alongside several others, including Becerra’s former chief of staff Sean McCluskie, of conspiring to steal $225,000 from Becerra's account. [Chronicle]
- A notorious Bay Area neo-Nazi, Jon Minadeo II, has resurfaced in Petaluma after being named in a federal lawsuit filed by the Southern Poverty Law Center over an alleged assault that occurred in Nashville during a multi-day neo-Nazi rally there. [Press Democrat]
- The last 90s-era Breda light-rail train took its final trips on the J-Church line today (there are still a few more chances to catch it as of this writing, and here's a live tracker), and there's a farewell toast event happening along its route, at Churchill (Church Street and 14th) for transit fans, which goes until 8 pm. [SFMTA]
National:
- The House is preparing to vote tonight to reopen the federal government after the longest shutdown in US history. Meanwhile, a bipartisan pair of California representatives, Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley and Democratic Rep. Sam Liccardo, have introduced a bill to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits for two years. [CNN]
- The jaw-dropping emails from the so-called Epstein Files keep dropping — and wow, Epstein really hated Trump and called him "insane" — and House Democrats, along with several Republicans, signed a petition today that resolves to vote on fully releasing the files, likely in the coming week. [New York Times]
- ICYMI, the teaser trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 dropped today. [Variety]
Video:
- A Deeper Love: The Story of Miss Peppermint, a documentary that premiered here at Frameline June about trans icon Peppermint, will be screening at the renovated Castro Theatre in the spring, as we learned today. Here's the trailer.
Top image via SFMTA