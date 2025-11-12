The spring and summer schedule at the revamped and renovated Castro Theatre is getting filled in further today with the announcement of several film screenings, and confirmation that the SF Silent Film Festival will be returning there.

Excitement is mounting for the reopening of The Castro — the new official name is The Castro, but people inevitably will still add "Theatre" to it — which is now just three months away. And the anxious neighborhood residents who were worried they'd never see a film screened at the Castro again after this $41 million renovation can rest assured that the movies are coming.

The festivities kick off with a sold-out Sam Smith residency that will go on from February 10 to March 14. That will be followed by singer-songwriter Amber Mark taking the stage on March 18 — and tickets are still available for that show. And the one and only Alaska Thunderfuck will be performing March 20. See more about the music and comedy schedule here, as it stands.

In between those last two shows, we now know the theater will host the opening night screening for the 30th anniversary Berlin & Beyond Film Festival, which runs from March 19 to March 23 — and will be using other venues for the majority of its screenings, as it has in recent years, including the Roxie.

As KQED reports, other film events now on the roster at The Castro include It, the 1927 silent classic starring Clara Bow that established the term "It girl" — not to be confused with the Stephen King clown story. That will be on March 22.

A Deeper Love: The Story of Miss Peppermint, will screen on April 1 with Peppermint herself appearing in person. A Movies For Maniacs event hosted by Jesse Hawthorne Ficks will be happening April 9. Writer-director Joe Talbot will present his The Last Black Man in San Francisco on April 12. And later on in the summer, on July 17, the Castro will host a 25th anniversary screening of Hedwig & the Angry Inch in 35mm, with writer, composer and star John Cameron Mitchell in person.

And KQED confirms that the 69th annual SFFILM festival will return to the theater for one screening on April 24 — it seems this is not the opening night screening, however, because the festival kicks off the night before, April 23. Then, the SF Silent Festival will return from May 6 to May 10, utilizing the Castro on all of those days (they need the organ, after all).

We learned two weeks ago that Frameline, the oldest queer film festival in the world founded here in SF, will take up residency at the Castro as it has since the early 1980s from June 17 to June 27.

There are still more repertory screenings to be announced, APE says, and the full schedule will go live in January, along with details like the new popcorn prices, and student and senior discount ticket prices. They've also promised upcoming sing-along movie screenings, and 70mm film screenings as well.

