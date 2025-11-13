- This morning's commute into San Francisco was drenched in rain and blown by gusty winds, resulting in a number of minor fender-benders. These included a crash on the SF side of the Bay Bridge near the Fremont Street exit, and traffic at the toll plaza was significantly backed up early Thursday. [KTVU]
- Expect the rain to continue, with some breaks, into Friday, though today after 4 pm it looks like just scattered showers will be hitting San Francisco. [KTVU]
- Local rock radio station Live 105 (105.3 FM), which switched back to its old alt-rock-heavy format two years ago after two rebrandings, was attempting to reboot its locally famous Not So Silent Night concert this year on December 14, featuring headliners Sublime, Evanescence, and Yellowcard, but tickets must not have been selling and it has been cancelled. [Chronicle]
- A Santa Rosa father, 45-year-old Timothy Norman, was arrested and charged Tuesday in connection with an alleged June DUI crash that seriously injured his three sons, and himself. [Bay Area News Group]
- The government shutdown has officially ended, and the legislation President Trump signed Thursday night provides back pay to furloughed federal workers. [CNN]
- After the collapse of Sonder earlier this week, Marriott International is telling displaced guests with Sonder bookings to seek refunds from their banks or credit card companies. [Chronicle]
- Actors Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine are the latest to sign their voices over to AI, both lending their recognizable voices to ElevenLabs voice-licensing marketplace. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo by Carla Garcia