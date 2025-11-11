- The FAA's order to reduce air traffic continues unchanged this week, with flight cancellations expected to ramp up Tuesday. Even with the shutdown ending, flight cuts are expected to rise to 10% overall by Friday. [KPIX]
- An atmospheric river storm system taking more direct aim at the Bay Area than the last one is heading our way on Wednesday. [SFGate]
- The Supreme Court is likely to rule today on an emergency application from the Trump administration to prevent states from paying out full SNAP benefits, but this may all be moot now if the government is reopening. [KTVU]
- Shaking along the lesser-known Calaveras Fault in the East Bay, east of the Hayward Fault, caused a swarm of small earthquakes Sunday in San Ramon, including a 3.8M quake. [Chronicle]
- A former church and "Hack Temple" in Russian Hill has again been transformed into a turnkey event space called Melody of San Francisco. [Chronicle]
- There's been a new outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu, or HPAI, in Sonoma County, with three poultry farms having birds that tested positive, sending anxiety through the local industry that this could be like the winter of 2023/24. [Bay Area News Group]
- Regarding the utter ridiculousness of Elon Musk's Grokipedia, which is just Wikipedia but with certain hot-button and race-related entries rewritten by an AI to suit Musk's skewed worldview. [NY Mag]
Photo by Hieu