The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors has whittled it down to seven candidates to fill their open county sheriff position, and two of them are former SFPD cops, while one is still an active SF police officer.

The nearly year-long saga of San Mateo County trying to get rid of Sheriff Christina Corpus finally ended last month, after special elections, lawsuits, and a great deal of dirty laundry being aired in public. But the supervisors did finally get rid of her, though Corpus may have the last laugh, in that she retired the day they removed her so she could maintain full pension and benefits.

Though with all of that now in the rear view mirror, the county supervisors are looking for their new sheriff, whom they will appoint. And the KGO reports the county unveiled the list of their final seven candidates, whose biographies you can read here.

What will be interesting, to those of us who live in San Francisco at least, is that two of the candidates are former SFPD police officers. And one of them is a current SFPD officer.

The best known of these is 33-year SFPD veteran and former assistant chief of police David Lazar, who retired in April, and had long been rumored as a possible replacement for then-SFPD Chief Bill Scott. Another former SFPD cop is Robert Yick, who spent 29 years on the force before becoming chief of police for the San Francisco State University Police Department.

Also applying is the current SFPD Richmond Station captain Kevin Lee, who’s spent a combined 26 years with the SF Sheriff’s Office and the SFPD.

All seven candidates were to have appeared this afternoon for a public interview in front of the supervisors. Based on today’s interviews, the supes will determine who the finalists are. And those finalists will have an open candidates forum this coming Monday, where the public can submit questions.

The supervisors are then expected to make their final decision on the new sheriff this Wednesday, November 12.

For those keeping score at home, there are four more other candidates vying for the position:

Gilroy Interim Police Chief Kenneth Binder

Hillsborough City Manager John Doug Davis

Solano Community College District Police Chief Brian Wynn Huynh Travis

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Sergeant David Weidner

Images: County of San Mateo