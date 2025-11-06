Local:
- Two men were gunned down and killed at a gas station in East Oakland's Elmhurst Park neighborhood Thursday morning at about 11:30 am. Neither of the two male victims has been identified, though both died on the scene, and thus far there is no information about any possible suspect. [KTVU]
- Beloved former Giants manager Bruce Bochy, who delivered us three championships, is “finalizing an agreement” to return to the Giants in some sort of advisory role with the front office. He joins fellow former Giants manager Dusty Baker in the same capacity, and as the NY Times points out, both may be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame together in 2027. [NY Times]
- SF-born rock band Journey, who formed here in 1973, announced their farewell tour in 2026 — but the tour has no San Francisco dates, and not even any Bay Area dates. The best local Journey fans can do is go see them at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on April 21, 2025. [Bay Area News Group]
National:
- A Rhode Island federal judge ordered the Trump administration to pay out the full amount of SNAP benefits payments being denied during the shutdown, though Trump and company vow they will appeal the decision again. [CNN]
- The guy who threw a submarine sandwich at an ICE agent was found not guilty and acquitted of charges, even after his charges were downgraded to just the misdemeanor assault of an officer. [NPR]
- The NFL world is in shock today as 24-year-old Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland was found dead from an apprent self-inflicted gunshot wound, and his death is being investigated as a suicide. [USA Today]
Video:
- Yacht rock party, everybody! The reunited Doobie Brothers just did their own NPR Tiny Desk concert, and it is outstanding. There’s a few younger new musicians mixed in with your old favorites, and yes they do feel obliged to throw in one from their new album. But otherwise they play three classics, and show that their musicianship has not lost a beat.
Image: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Retiring manager Bruce Bochy #15 of the San Francisco Giants talks with former player Tim Lincecum after a ceremony to celebrate Bochy's career following the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on September 29, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)