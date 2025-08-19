Embattled San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus gave her first testimony before a hearing with the county's board of supervisors on Monday, and she remained defiant in denying the allegations against her.

The trial-like setting at the 10-day-long hearing included an opening statement from Corpus's team of attorneys, and the first day featured testimony from four individuals, including Corpus. Serving as hearing officer, as Bay Area News Group reports, is retired Judge James Emerson, who will ultimately rule whether there is sufficient evidence to remove Corpus for cause.

The hearing, which Corpus requested, was triggered as part of an unprecedented process in the county which was authorized by voters in a special election in March. The ballot measure gives county supervisors the ability to remove an elected sheriff by a 5-4 vote.

Separately, Corpus is facing a civil grand jury trial in the county that may also end in a recommendation of removal. Corpus's attorneys unsuccessfully argued last week that the supervisors' hearing should be delayed pending the outcome of the grand jury proceeding. A federal judge also tossed a motion by Corpus to invalidate the county ballot measure, which was overwhelmingly approved by voters.

Ahead of the hearing Monday, Corpus's newest attorney, former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, told KTVU, "Finally, today, the Sheriff will get to tell the community about what happened."

"This case is not about misconduct, it is about change in culture, power, and money," said defense attorney Christopher Ulrich in opening statements, per Bay Area News Group. "They could not beat her at the ballot box, so they weaponized a flawed report."

That report he refers to is a 400-page independent investigators report completed last year by retired Judge LaDoris Cordell, which initially prompted calls by the supervisors for Corpus to resign. The report detailed allegations of conflict of interest, retaliatory behavior, a toxic workplace culture, and the use of racist and homophobic slurs by Corpus. All of this Corpus has repeatedly denied, and her attorneys have criticized the report for relying heavily on anonymous sources, among other things.

Corpus's attorneys are now arguing that she became the target of the "good ol’ boys" network in the sheriff's department after she decided to end a practice of paying double for overtime after nine hours. An attorney for the county denied that the allegations were driven by any "budget challenges."

The supervisors heard Monday from former Undersheriff Chris Hsiung, who called Corpus a "good boss," per KTVU, but who also says he first butted heads with Hsiung over retaliatory action he advised Corpus against. This unspecified action was taken against a sheriff's office captain in Half Moon Bay who had announced on social media that she had taken a new job, without first informing her boss, Corpus.

Hsiung said the final straw for him came with the hiring of Victor Aenlle, who lacked experience in law enforcement, to a chief-of-staff role beside Corpus. Aenlle, whom multiple people in the department have identified as having a romantic affair with Corpus, an affair that Corpus continues to deny.

Another witness, Jeffrey Kearnan, who served on Corpus's transition team two years ago, says he strongly advised against the hiring of Aenlle, and told Corpus, "If he stays, I go." Kearnan would later make a statement to the county manager's office, before leaving his post, confirming Corpus and Aenlle's relationship and calling the hire a conflict of interest.

A human resources manager for the sheriff's office, Heather Enders, gave tearful testimony about the stress that was created by the situation with Aenlle, and how Corpus had instructed her find or create a position for Aenlle. She also alleged that Aenlle had made disciplinary requests aimed at other staff that put her in an awkward position.

A position was ultimately created for Aenlle earning as much as $246,000 per year, with benefits.

Corpus remained adamant, in her testimony, that she was not in a romantic relationship with Aenlle. When asked about a trip she allegedly took to Hawaii with her children and Aenlle, and without her husband, she insisted Monday that Aenlle had simply come on the plane to assist her in making her autistic son comfortable. "I was not together with Mr. Aenlle in Hawaii," Corpus said, per KTVU. "I was on an airplane at SFO with him… That is the truth. He was on the airplane to help me with my son."

She added, "I have a child with autism. He is a big boy… weighs about 275. He knows Victor, he trusts Victor. I asked if he would help me."

Emerson has reportedly structured the hearings like a trial, giving each side five days to present their case. Afterward, he will have 45 days to issue an opinion about whether there is cause for removal — cause being defined as breaking the law, flagrant or repeated neglect of duty, misappropriation of public funds or property, willful falsification of official statements or documents, or obstruction of a lawful investigation into the sheriff or the Sheriff's Office. After the opinion is given, if it finds cause, the board of supervisors will have 30 days to act.

If Corpus is removed, a special election will be called to select her replacement.

Photo via San Mateo County Sheriff's Office