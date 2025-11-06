OpenAI, which had previously been thought to be looking at an IPO in the next two years, may be holding off on that plan, according to comments made Wednesday by the company's CFO.

"We're not getting ready for an IPO. IPO is not on the cards right now," said Open AI CFO Sarah Friar at the Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference. “We are continuing to get the company into a state of constantly stepping up into the scale we are at, so I don’t want to get wrapped around an IPO axle."

Analysts have been anticipating a potential OpenAI IPO in the not-too-distant future, knowing that it could be one of the biggest IPOs in US history, when it happens. But Friar insists that the company is not considering this yet.

The Journal had previously reported that OpenAI could be looking to IPO in 2027, and Reuters reported just last week that the company was "laying the groundwork" for a $1 trillion public offering as early as next year.

Friar, who Reuters reported as telling associates that 2027 was the likely timeframe, seemed to want to shut down the rumor Wednesday, whether there is truth to it or not.

"An IPO is not our focus, so we could not possibly have set a date," said an OpenAI spokesperson speaking to Reuters. "We are building a durable business and advancing our mission so everyone benefits from AGI."

All this chatter comes just days after OpenAI announced that it had finalized its restructuring as a public benefit corporation that answers to a nonprofit foundation, and shortly after that came news that OpenAI had inked a $38 billion deal with Amazon Web Services for cloud storage.

As KRON4 notes, many investors are eager for OpenAI and other major players in AI boom to have IPOs, at a time when few stocks closely associated with AI are being traded. A company like chip-maker Nvidia has, for instance, reaped plenty of benefits from the boom, being one of the only stocks available to buy, turning it into the world's first $5 trillion company as of last week.

