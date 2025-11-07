- A Rhode Island judge issued an order Thursday to the Trump administration that it should pay out full SNAP benefits this month, and Californian SNAP recipients woke up to full EBT cards Friday. Other states likely did not act as quickly, but it appears the CalFresh program distributed full benefits even as the Trump administration appeals the order. [KTVU]
- Safeway has announced the fourth closure of a Bay Area store, the Jackson Street location in Hayward, which will close in February. The company, which maintains another store in Hayward, says this is part of a broader consolidation strategy. [Chronicle]
- This morning's dense fog should give way to a sunny afternoon Friday, and a nice weekend ahead. [KRON4]
- Even though some RV dwellers in San Francisco have received six-month extension permits to keep parking on the street, tow trucks were out in force towing dozens of RVs in the Bayview on Wednesday after the new parking ban took effect. [Mission Local]
- Five teenagers were arrested Thursday in Santa Rosa for allegedly vandalizing a middle school campus on Sunday. [NBC Bay Area]
- OpenAI is being sued in seven separate lawsuits filed this week in California courts saying that ChatGPT drove people to suicide or to harmful delusions. [Associated Press]
- A new poll finds Trump's approval numbers slipping further after Tuesday's election, and it finds that 71 percent of Democratic voters are feeling more motivated to vote in the 2026 midterms. [The Hill]