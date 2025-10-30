Local:
- With Halloween and trick-or-treating ready to rise Friday night, Mission Local has a map of all 41 streets that will be car-free so the kids can be out Halloweening. The one grown-up option is the Halloween Castro Night Market, but there are 40 other options where kids can roam with no cars, and adult kids are welcome to show up with a bag of candy to trick out the youngsters. [Mission Local]
- Turns out Mayor Daniel Lurie pulled out of two scheduled Dreamforce events (and appeared at zero), we would presume because of Marc Benioff's infamous National Guard remarks. We don’t know for sure that’s the reason, but the SF Business Times obtained Lurie’s cancellation emails which read, “Unfortunately, I’m reaching out to share that Mayor Lurie will no longer be able to attend tomorrow’s keynote as planned," and that "We so appreciate all of your team’s work with us to try and make this possible." [SF Business Times]
- The latest on that Mount Diablo High School football field that got torched is that the Las Vegas Raiders have announced they’re donating $250,000 to restore the field. The Mount Diablo team has been playing home games at offsite venues, but the field is expected to be ready for Friday night’s 7 pm Homecoming game against Ygnacio Valley High. [KTVU]
National:
- Amidst ongoing anxiety that the government shutdown will cancel SNAP benefits, the judge in that lawsuit from several states has indicated she will force the federal government to pay SNAP benefits anyway, since they do have emergency funds set aside. [CNN]
- More Jeffrey Epstein fallout, as Britain’s King Charles has announced he will strip Epstein associate Prince Andrew of all of his titles. [NBC Bay Area]
- If anyone out there is still using postage stamps, the US Postal Service just unveiled the new Bruce Lee stamps honoring the SF Chinatown native. [Chronicle]
Video:
- 47 years ago this week, the Halloween equivalent of the Star Wars Holiday Special aired, namely the made-for-TV movie Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park. The premise was that Kiss had superpowers, and used them to thwart a mad scientist creating robotic monsters intended to destroy an amusement park where Kiss was playing some live shows. The teaser is seen below, but if you must, you can watch the full movie online.
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist