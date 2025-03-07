A two-year effort to put up a statue to martial arts film star Bruce Lee in Chinatown is really kicking into high gear, and supporters held a press conference today with Willie Brown involved.

The image above of a Bruce Lee statue is not the one that various community groups are hoping to put up in San Francisco's Chinatown, an effort that dates back to at least 2023. The image above is of a Bruce Lee statue in Hong Kong. But we do think we know what this theoretical Bruce Lee statue in Chinatown would look like, as the Chinese Historical Society of America Museum (CHSA) has put out some promotional materials to announce a Friday press conference on this undertaking.

We are guessing that the statue — if built — would look like what is seen above. The CHSA said in a Friday press release that “this project focuses on eternalizing Lee in action through a singular moment from his most lucrative and well-known film, Enter the Dragon (1973),” and announced formal kickoff to this effort would be announced today.

“Join us this Friday, March 7, at 11 AM at CHSA Museum’s We Are Bruce Lee exhibit for the official launch of the Bruce Lee Statue Project!” the museum posted to Instagram. “We’re bringing Bruce Lee home to San Francisco’s Chinatown with a monumental tribute to honor his legacy. Former SF Mayor Willie Brown and community leaders will share details about this historic project and its impact.”

In addition to Willie Brown, the CHSA is also working with the Rose Pak Community Fund, The Bruce Lee Foundation, and Stand With Asians. And they’ve apparently already commissioned Korean sculptor Arnie Kim for the project.

Though according to their press release, they seem to still be looking for a location, saying that they’re working with “community representatives across the city to find the ideal permanent home in Chinatown for this statue.”

And more significantly, the groups don’t seem to have the money for this yet. The press release says that “CHSA is asking for the community to pledge a 1:1 match to fundraise $150,000 for this entire project,” though some funds have already been raised.

So this statue may take years to become a reality. But in the meantime, the We Are Bruce Lee exhibit is ongoing at the Chinese Historical Society of America (965 Clay Street), with art and artifacts celebrating the legacy of Lee, who was born in SF’s Chinatown in 1940.

Image: HONG KONG - NOVEMBER 27: A bronze statue of late martial arts legend and movie superstar Bruce Lee is seen after an unveiling ceremony at the Avenue of Stars on November 27, 2005 in Hong Kong, China. The ceremony is part of the Bruce Lee Festival to celebrate what would have been the star's 65th birthday. Lee died in 1973 at the age of 32. (Photo by MN Chan/Getty Images)