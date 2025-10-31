- The 25-year-old woman charged as an accessory in the October 3 murder of Condor Club manager Mark Calcagni pleaded not guilty Tuesday and was released on bond pending trial. Asia Lozano Morton is charged with aiding her boyfriend, 43-year-old Richard Lund, in the killing of Calcagni outside his Santa Rosa home, after the pair were both allegedly fired from the strip club; she's been ordered by a Sonoma County judge to stay away from drugs, firearms, and Lund. [Bay Area News Group]
- Major flight delays and ground stops at airports continued Thursday due to air traffic controller shortages, with the worst delays seen at Orlando International Airport. Other staffing issues were reported at JFK in New York, and at Ronald Reagan National Airport outside DC. [New York Times]
- A gun shop in Livermore has been burglarized for the third time in two years, with thieves making off with a reported $40,000 worth of firearms. [KPIX]
- Dia de los Muertos celebrations in Oakland's Fruitvale District on Sunday will come with added fears of ICE detentions — and community volunteers will be out watching for ICE agents, and informing people of their rights. [KTVU]
- An ICE officer in Ontario, California shot and injured a motorist Thursday morning after the motorist reportedly threatened ICE agents with his vehicle. [Bay Area News Group]
- Trump is now calling on Senate Repulicans to scrap the filibuster in order to end the government shutdown, now in its 31st day. [Associated Press]
- Ugh. Brilliant mind Kim Kardashian was on a new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians saying she believed the 1969 moon landing was faked, prompting an official response from NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy. [New York Times]