Sunday's 113th annual Bay to Breakers foot race across the city of San Francisco brought out around 30,000 participants — a significant jump from the 20,00o or so who participated last year — and the sunny but windy Sunday made for some good times along the route.

Bay to Breakers shut down part of the city Sunday morning but went off without much of a hitch — unlike some other years, the day didn't end with any reports of unfortunate accidents or ne'er-do-wells behaving badly (we will eagerly await Stanley Roberts's return to the pee beat, however).

The fairly cool and breezy conditions made for perfect running weather according to some, but obviously not everyone was doing any actual exerting of themselves, and many were also drinking along the way, as per tradition.

Around 30,000 mostly costumed runners took part in this year's race, up about 50% over 2025 — though up by even more based on official registrations last year, which were just over 16,000.

There were naked chefs, a flock of pigeons, a "centipede" of cowboys, some junked Spirit Airlines planes, plenty of nudists, and a gaggle of guys in tall paper Western hats in a niche reference to Doug Dimmadome, a recurring character on the Nickelodeon animated series Fairly OddParents.

Photo via Aaron Danzig/Instagram

Photo via Aaron Danzig/Instagram

Photo via humminglion/Instagram

"Pageant Queens dressed the lyrics from Kelly Clarkson's 'Miss Independent.'" Photo by Peter Williams/Instagram

Photo via humminglion/Instagram

Photo via humminglion/Instagram

Photo via humminglion/Instagram

Photo via humminglion/Instagram

Photo via Steve Antony/Instagram

On the downslope of Hayes Hill, by Alamo Square Park, there was even a balcony featuring knockoff Statler and Waldorf Muppets, alongside Kermit, commenting on the racers going by.

Photo via humminglion/Instagram

And, of course, there were a few shoutouts to Chonkers, the Stellar sea lion and temporary mascot of Pier 39, until his departure the week before last.

Racers of all ages took part, as usual, and the Chronicle caught up with 82-year-old Harry York, who used to live in the city but now lives in Walnut Creek, who walked the race with his daughter and came in 17th in his age group. "I love San Francisco. It’s just fun to be here and see it all again," York told the paper.

Some people, of course, actually run this race and try to make good time. 22-year-old Nolan Hosbein was the overall winner, as the Chronicle reports, with a time of 37:16. The female winner of the 12K was 36-year-old Tamara Jewett with a time of 40:46. And the nonbinary winner was 29-year-old David Elk with a time of 41:47.

This year, Motiv Sports, the organizer, offered a 3K bonus section along the coast for higher achieving runners, and as the Chronicle reports, those winners were 22-year-old Timothy Liu (54:44), 16-year-old Lara Slater (1:04:28), and 37-year-old Miguel Mercado (1:18:21).

Related: How to Enjoy the 113th Annual Bay to Breakers While Avoiding Traffic