- Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies fatally shot a man who was allegedly armed with a knife during a traffic stop in San Jose on Monday night. The sheriff's department has not given any explanation for why they initiated the traffic stop or how the shooting occurred. [KTVU]
- The victim in a fatal Sunday crash in Santa Cruz in which a car went off the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf and into Monterey Bay has been identified as 65-year-old William Westerman of Scotts Valley. Westerman's Toyota Sienna minivan went through a railing and off the pier around 9:49 am Sunday, and a dog rescued from the water may have belonged to him. [Bay Area News Group]
- Monday morning's service disruption on multiple BART lines was reportedly caused by circuit breakers that were inexplicably tripped inside the Tranbay Tube, and the issue took over an hour to resolve. [NBC Bay Area]
- Bay Area food banks are mobilizing to deal with the rush of local residents whose SNAP benefits are going to go unpaid on November 1. [ABC 7]
- San Francisco's Al Pastor Papi is among several local restaurants offering free or discounted food for SNAP recipients. [Chronicle]
- A fire that broke out around 5 am this morning caused heavy damage to a vacant school building near West Oakland's De Fremery Park. [KTVU]
- This may not get anywhere in Congress, but Rep. Ro Khanna is introducing a bill that would ban elected officials from trading stocks or cryptocurrency. [NBC Bay Area]
Photo via Santa Cruz Fire Dept