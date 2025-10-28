Local:
- That mysterious white blimp showed up in San Francisco skies again Tuesday morning, and it is of course Sergey Brin’s blimp called the Pathfinder 1. The airship usually stays at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, and was developed by the Google co-founder Brin’s newer company Lighter Than Air Research, which is described by Business Insider as making “Sergey Brin's 'air yachts.'” [NBC Bay Area]
Blimp from Moffett Airfield making a tour of SF!
- SF City Hall finally got around to naming its Inspector General, an oversight position created by 2024's Prop C, and its former Mohammed Nuru prosecutor Alexandra Shepard. There's obviously been plenty of corruption that’s surfaced since Nuru was sent to prison, and Shepard will be responsible for rooting it out if her nomination is approved by the SF Board of Supervisors. [Chronicle]
- California’s Democratic politicians are looking to pounce on all the new House of Representatives seats that could be created by next week’s Prop 50 redistricting vote. The currently Republican seats of Darrell Issa and Kevin Kiley could be transformed into safe Democratic seats, and Dems are drooling over the thought of running for them. [NY Times]
National:
- Hurricane Melissa has already caused at least seven deaths in Jamaica, and now barrels toward Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane. [CNN]
- Amazon is laying off a whopping 14,000 employees on their corporate side, supposedly to invest more in AI, but one could imagine this will just result in more AWS outages like the one we saw last week. [NPR]
- So much for that Israel-Palestine ceasefire, as both sides are now firing on one another again, and at least seven people were killed on Tuesday. [AP]
Video:
- Tonight’s 8 pm Warriors-Clippers game will only be on the streaming service Peacock. But Peacock released the video intro for this game earlier today, and it’s a joyful throwback with Bob Costas doing the intro, which then slides right into the old "Roundball Rock” basketball theme song from the 1990s that was written by John Tesh (Remember John Tesh?)
