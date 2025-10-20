- A major outage at Amazon Web Services caused a number of platforms to glitch out early Monday, including Reddit, Disney+, and Amazon itself. The company said the problem was fixed as of around 3:30 am PT. [CNBC]
- Two consolidated lawsuits are about to ramp up relating to social media platforms and the harms caused to users, especially teens, based on their designs. The litigation, which has been taking shape over several years, accuses Snap, Meta, TikTok, and YouTube of knowingly designing their platforms to addict users. [Bloomberg]
- The Supreme Court has agreed to take up a Second Amendment case, with the support of the Trump administration, which deals with a Texas law barring drug users — including cannabis users — from owning guns. [Associated Press]
- A United Airlines flight from Denver to LAX had to divert to Salt Lake City Thursday after a crack appeared in the cockpit windshield. [Bay Area News Group]
- There may not be a ton of fall color in the Bay Area for leaf-peeping, but there are a few spots where specific clusters of trees turn brilliant shades, like the Chinese pistache trees in Yountville and downtown Los Altos. [Chronicle]
- It's the first anniversary of the opening of India Basin Park on SF's southern waterfront. [Chronicle]
- Activists in Portland are using the city's complex land-use rules to try to shut down an ICE detention facility, saying that it's illegal. [New York Times]
- The latest iPhone model is outselling the previous one by 14% in both the US and China. [Bloomberg]
Photo by Joe Kukura/SFist