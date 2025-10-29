- A Cloverdale man, 64-year-old Vincent Charles Belfiore, has been charged with violating another person's civil rights in connection with an October 14 incident involving a gay bowling league in Rohnert Park. Belfiore, who is also charged with misdemeanor battery, allegedly confronted members of the Sonoma County Pride Bowling League with homophobic slurs, one of whom is a lieutenant with the Santa Rosa Police Department. [Press Democrat]
- Governor Gavin Newsom gave a wide-ranging interview on a basketball podcast, and some comments he made suggesting he grew up poor have gone viral. He said something about eating "Wonder bread and macaroni and cheese" after his parents divorced and his mother had little money, but his father was a lawyer and judge with close ties to the Gettys. [Chronicle]
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may or may not have gotten some boos when they appeared on the Jumbotron, seated behind home plate, wearing Dodgers caps at Tuesday's World Series game. Also, in Toronto, Blue Jays fans were reportedly upset that Harry wasn't rooting for the Canadian team, since Canada is part of the British Commonwealth. [Bay Area News Group]
- In the wake of President Trump's near invasion of San Francisco to root out undocumented immigrants, Mission Local crunches the numbers and finds that many more of them live in Santa Clara and Alameda counties. [Mission Local]
- As San Mateo County supervisors are busy appointing a new sheriff to replace ousted sheriff Christina Corpus, they say they are planning an investigation into the chief of police in Millbrae, Eamonn Allen, who use to work for Corpus, and who's apparently been living in Idaho and commuting to the job. [KTVU]
- Nvidia just became the world's first $5 trillion company, as its stock price rose 3% in early trading Wednesday morning. [CNN]
- Atherton has been knocked out of the top slot on the list of the country's most expensive zip codes, with Miami Beach's Fisher Island moving to number one. [NBC Bay Area]
Photo by Jorik Kleen