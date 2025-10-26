- Two former employees were arrested in Santa Rosa Saturday in connection to the death of Mark Calcagni, the general manager of SF’s Condor Club who was shot and killed earlier this month. Police suspect Richard Lund, 43, and Asia Morton, 25, who are in a romantic relationship and previously worked for Calcagni at one of the venues he managed, planned the killing. [KPIX]
- Police in the town of Watsonville in Monterey County are searching for two 12-year-old runaways — a girl and a boy, who were involved in two hit-and-run collisions. The girl is suspected of taking her mother’s Nissan Altima at 1 am Saturday and perpetrating a collision in San Jose and another in Marina, California before abandoning the vehicle. [KGO]
- SFMTA is assuring the public that there have been no reports of ICE agents boarding its buses. Residents are urged to report any sightings to the SF Rapid Response Network. [KRON4]
We have received inquiries about the presence of ICE on Muni vehicles. There are no credible reports that ICE agents are boarding Muni buses. For more information on how to report ICE activity, visit: https://t.co/BSIj43UI8Y— SFMTA (@SFMTA_Muni) October 25, 2025
- Two people fleeing police in a stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle in front of the Napper Tandy bar at 24th Street and South Van Ness Avenue Friday evening, which was the scene of another collision by a car fleeing police in February. [Mission Local]
- A group of protesters have been gathering outside Coast Guard Island in Alameda each night since National Guard troops were deployed — and then called off — by Trump. [KTVU]
- On Saturday morning, dozens of kayakers surrounded Coast Guard Island with signs that read ‘No ICE in the Bay.’ [KRON4]
- A van crashed into a home on Gladstone near SF’s John McLaren Park around 4 pm Saturday; no injuries were reported, and authorities were working to secure the building. [NBC Bay Area]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist