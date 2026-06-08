Local:
- The San Francisco Zoo was the victim of a phoned-in threat incident Monday — it's being characterized as a "swatting" incident though it's not clear that any major police response occurred — which led to 400 or so zoo guests being told to shelter-in-place while the grounds were swept by police. The incident apparently follows similar incidents at other zoos around the country. [KRON4]
- A wildfire broke out around 11:30 am in Yolo County, near the border with Solano County, which possibly caused by flames that escaped a prescribed burn, and it has grown to over 360 acres. It's called the Putah Fire, and according to Cal Fire it is 15% contained. [Cal Fire / Chronicle]
- Prop D, the "Overpaid CEO Tax," has been officially declared a failure as of the latest vote tally at 4 pm Monday, with the "No" votes now at 53.6%. Mayor Daniel Lurie put out a statement celebrating the measure's failure, saying, "I am grateful to every voter who waded through another ballot fight featuring two confusing, competing measures and made their voice heard. Voters recognize that our recovery depends on creating opportunity through jobs, thriving small businesses, and attracting investment—not making it harder for employers to grow here." [SFist]
- Steve Hilton's lead over Tom Steyer in the governor's race primary has narrowed just over 200,000 votes, with around 83% of the vote now counted. [NBC News]
National:
- Let the Republican cries of election rigging begin/continue! Progressive candidate for Los Angeles mayor Nithya Raman was declared the second-place vote-getter in the primary, edging out Republican candidate and former reality TV figure Spencer Pratt by about three percentage points. [New York Times]
- New York Knicks fans naturally booed President Trump's appearance at the sold-out Game 3 tonight at Madison Square Garden. [CNN]
- Fired 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley, who had been with the broadcast for 37 years, went pretty scorched earth in an interview with the Times' The Interview podcast over the weekend, saying in no uncertain terms that Bari Weiss should be fired and "television is not her thing." [New York Times]
Video:
- In case you missed it over the weekend, the one and only Lizzo was in town, performing Saturday at Genentech's 50th anniversary Genentech Gives Back Concert, and she took a trip up to the Castro Saturday and gave patrons at the Lookout a thrill with a little impromptu lip sync performance you can see below.
Top image: Photo by Anthony Sebbo