Advocates warn of ongoing isolated ICE raids after an undocumented immigrant was detained in front of his San Jose home Saturday — despite the Trump administration calling off the mass deployment of federal agents in the Bay Area earlier this week.

As NBC Bay Area reports, federal agents with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement approached Gerardo, 42, in his driveway as he was leaving for work at 7:45 am Saturday, which was captured on the family’s Ring camera (included in the below video clip). The footage then shows Gerardo’s wife Idalia attempting to intervene and asking for a warrant. Neighbors also caught parts of the incident on video, which they posted on social media.

Idalia told NBC Bay Area there were seven or eight agents at the scene, at least three of whom weren’t wearing uniforms, and none of them identified themselves. She said an agent used a taser on Gerardo, and a woman who wasn’t in uniform hit her 22-year-old daughter with a baton, neither altercation of which was caught on video.

Per NBC Bay Area, Idalia reported the arrest to the Mexican Consulate in San Jose, along with her daughter’s injuries. She also contacted the Rapid Response Hotline.

As SFist reported earlier this week, Trump deployed federal agents to Coast Guard Island in Alameda before having a sudden change of heart Wednesday evening, calling off operations first in San Francisco and then Oakland.

Prior to Saturday’s incident, about 50 agents were spotted in San Jose on September 10 when at least one person was arrested, per NBC Bay Area. Additionally, at least 13 immigrants were taken into custody in San Francisco on August 28, with seven detained outside an apartment complex near 10th and Harrison streets, according to Milli Atkinson, director of the San Francisco Immigrant Legal Defense Program, per NBC Bay Area.

Image: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: Protesters hold signs as they demonstrate outside of a US Immigration & Customs Enforcement office on October 24, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Anti-ICE protests are continuing in the San Francisco Bay Area, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump informed San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie that he was suspending planned immigration raids in San Francisco. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

