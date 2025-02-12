The two women who were in the allegedly stolen SUV that crashed into the Napper Tandy's parklet in the Mission District on Super Bowl Sunday, injuring seven people, have now been charged.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the charges Wednesday, saying that the suspects were attempting to evade police when they sped down 24th Street. The suspects have been identified as Taylor Ross, 27, who was the driver of the vehicle, and Eureeka Abrams, 29; they are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

Ross is charged with evading police, reckless driving, vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, and seven counts of hit-and-run resulting in injury. Abrams is charged with resisting arrest, obstruction, and delaying a peace officer.

"What should have been a routine felony vehicle stop escalated into Ms. Ross and Ms. Abrams putting innocent lives at risk due to their actions," Jenkins said in a statement. "I would like to thank the San Francisco Police for their work to make an arrest and the first responders and medical staff at San Francisco General Hospital who treated and provided care to the victims injured in the crash. My office will now do everything we can to ensure that Ms. Ross and Ms. Abrams are held accountable and that there are consequences for their futile effort to evade the law that put countless lives in danger."

Ross and Abrams were spotted near Stonestown Galleria in a wanted vehicle, believed stolen out of Contra Costa County, at around 3:02 pm Sunday, February 9. A third, unidentified female passenger was also seen in the backseat of the car.

According to the DA's office, SFPD officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but Ross allegedly did not stop or pull over. She allegedly "drove away at a high rate of speed and led officers on a pursuit where she weaved in and out of traffic, drove onto the Muni train tracks and eventually got on I-280 and exited at San Jose Avenue."

While evading officers, police say, Ross "drove into a gas station on Mission Street and continued to drive recklessly on Mission Street." The car also allegedly struck the passenger-side mirror of another vehicle at 24th and Mission, drove onto a sidewalk, and crashed into a traffic light. The escapade ended when Ross allegedly drove into the opposite lane of traffic on the 3200 block of 24th Street to get around stopped traffic, and that was when the car crashed into the parklet.

Ross, Abrams, and the third female suspect all then tried to flee the scene, ignoring commands from police to stop. The third woman appears to have gotten away and avoided arrest for now.

Supervisor Jackie Fielder, who represents the Mission District, sent a formal letter of inquiry Tuesday to SFPD Chief Bill Scott, asking about the circumstances of the police pursuit and whether it was justified, or was consistent with department policy.

Previously: SF Supervisor Jackie Fielder Asks SFPD For Answers About Chase That Led to Sunday's Crash

Photo via Citizen app