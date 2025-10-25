- Eamonn Allen, chief of police in the South Bay town of Millbrae, is suspected of commuting from a home he recently purchased in Idaho and sleeping at the police station. Allen was previously the spokesperson for embattled former San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus before she appointed him police chief. [KGO]
- The slow-moving Tropical Storm Melissa is expected to become a major hurricane centered over the northern part of the Caribbean Sunday. Experts anticipate multiple days of heavy rain — between 25 and 35 inches in Jamaica, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic, resulting in life-threatening flash flooding and landslides. [Associated Press]
- A large-scale investigation spearheaded by the Mountain View Police Department resulted in the capture of Franklin Enrique Sarceño Orla, 35, who’s suspected of drugging and raping over 60 men in the South Bay dating back to 2018. Sarceño is scheduled to appear in court Monday on 43 felony sexual assault charges after being brought back to Santa Clara from Guatemala where he fled. [KGO]
- A professor of ophthalmology at Stanford University, Daniel Palanker, has created a device that has successfully helped about 30 people with advanced age-related macular degeneration gain their ability to read again during a clinical trial. [SFGate]
- Newsom signed a bill on October 13 that requires the launch of a state commission on the inclusion of trans youth in sports, following backlash over his podcast with Charlie Kirk in March discussing the “unfairness” of allowing trans athlete AB Hernandez to compete in the state track and field competition. [KQED]
- Experts think Prop 50, which would temporarily redraw California’s US Congressional districts before the 2026 midterm election, is sure to win, as Democrats supporting the measure have out-spent opponents, one of whom single-handedly donated $30 million to squash it. [Bay Area News Group]
- Halloween Lovers and Television News Enthusiasts: Now’s your chance to get on the big screen — send pics of your costumes to KRON4 by October 29 to be featured on next Saturday’s broadcast. [KRON4]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist