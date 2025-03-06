Local:
- California Governor Gavin Newsom for some reason has a podcast, and inexplicably invited alt-right troll Charlie Kirk as his first guest Tuesday. And Newsom created more controversy by saying trans women should not be allowed to play women's sports. “I think it’s an issue of fairness, I completely agree with you on that,” Newsom told Kirk. “I revere sports. So, the issue of fairness is completely legit.” [Associated Press]
- Oakland First Fridays resumes its celebrations Friday night after a two-month hiatus, which was their normal two months off for the winter and not related to any financial issues. It’s an International Women’s Month theme called “Herstory in the Making,” featuring women artists, performers, chefs, and even women lowrider drivers. [Oakland First Fridays]
- The Pittsburg Center BART station, which is between the Pittsburg/Bay Point and Antioch stations, will close this weekend for the installation of those evasion-proof fare gates. Trains will just pass through the station and not stop on Saturday and Sunday, but there will be a free bus shuttle between that station and the Pittsburg/Bay Point station running every 20 minutes. [NBC Bay Area]
National:
- As prices are already rising because of Trump’s tariffs on Mexico and Canada, Trump exempted certain products from the tariff increases, but only for one month. The tariffs are 25% on goods from those countries, but now some of them temporarily aren't, and all this uncertainty is causing the Dow Jones Industrial Average to have its worst week in nearly eight months. [NBC News]
- We’re now learning that after Trump’s joint address to Congress Tuesday night, House Speaker Mike Johnson’s chief of staff got drunk and crashed into a parked vehicle, earning himself a DUI. [CBS News]
- We know that the formerly Oakland/now Sacramento A’s will be playing in a substandard minor league ballpark for the next few years, but ESPN points out that the Tampa Bay Rays will be too, after their Tropicana Field was damaged by Hurricane Milton, and this has big implications for the competitive imbalance of Major League Baseball. [ESPN]
Video of the Day:
- Frontman of the legendary SF punk band the Dead Kennedys, Jello Biafra, joined the band Cavalera Conspiracy onstage in Denver, Colorado this week, and they played a cover of the Kennedys’ groundbreaking single “Nazi Punks Fuck Off.” But this was a modified version called “Nazi Trumps Fuck Off,” which Biafra explains he retooled because “We are staring at a real, live fascist dictatorship with red, white and blue brownshirts.” Biafra also got in a good dig by pointing out that the venue they were playing was operated by LiveNation, who he called “the Elon Musk of concert companies.”
Image: Oakland First Fridays via Facebook