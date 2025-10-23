After a media dust-up over an SF couple who got fined $1,500 just for parking in their own driveway, the SF Planning Commission just approved Mayor Lurie’s proposal to simply allow people to legally park in their own SF driveways.

There was a mini-viral “only in San Francisco” story in the local news in 2022 where a Noe Valley couple was fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway. Yes, this is technically illegal in much of the city — even if your vehicle is not blocking the sidewalk — though people still do it like mad, and the rule is rarely enforced. Though according to the SF Planning Department, there are currently 135 active complaints against people parking in their own driveways.

Mayor Daniel Lurie took this up in early September as one of his "common-sense reforms" so people could legally park in their driveways. Because the law, as it exists, is confusing.

What you see above is illegal in San Francisco! Current law “prohibits parking in driveways located in required front setbacks and yards,” unless there’s a screen or a fence on both sides of the vehicle. Lurie’s new proposal says “parking of operable vehicles in the front setback of a property would be permitted in driveways located in front setbacks, side yards, or rear yards.” No screen or fence required.

The SF Planning Commission unanimously approved Lurie’s proposal in a 7-0 vote Thursday afternoon, with Planning Director Sarah Dennis Phillips saying this would “legalize a widespread practice that is happening.”

The move allows for people to park “up to two operable vehicles” in their driveways.

There was some concern over vehicle sizes, with commissioner Kathrin Moore noting, "There are SUV type vehicles that look like delivery truck-type vehicles these days,” which are sometimes “taller almost than the house itself.”

But the legislation does not prescribe specific dimensions for vehicles. Planning Department staffer Lisa Gluckstein said that “the vast majority of the cases where it’s someone’s run-of-the-mill car in their driveway, and we’re trying to legalize that.”

There are still some restrictions, like the maximum of two cars in a driveway. Owners do have to move the cars, the vehicles must be operable and not permanently dumped there. You still cannot park a boat, trailer, mobile home, or bus in an SF driveway. And of course, the vehicle cannot encroach on the sidewalk or right-of-way.

While the Planning Commission unanimously approved the legislation Thursday, it still must go before the SF Board of Supervisors. Though they just may rubber-stamp the arrangement, with no discussion whatsoever.

Related: SFMTA Employees Are Nervous About Becoming Targets of Backlash Against Parking Crackdown [SFist]

Image: SF Planning Commission