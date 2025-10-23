Local:
- The NFL’s Pro Bowl will be at the Moscone Center this year on February 3, 2026, as it is now a just flag football game that is played indoors. The once-mighty NFL Pro Bowl will now merely be a 5 pm Tuesday night flag football game, and it moves to the Tuesday night before the Super Bowl. But hey, it will be played in San Francisco! [Bay Area News Group]
Police in the East Bay announced the arrests of several people suspected of stealing skeletons and other Halloween decorations placed in front of people's homes. https://t.co/gEj0o3GXAw— CBS News Bay Area (@KPIXtv) October 23, 2025
- The image above is from an actual police report in El Cerrito, as the department arrested four suspects accused of stealing Halloween lawn decorations, primarily skeletons, all across that Contra Costa County city. The El Cerrito PD says “If you, or someone you know, had Halloween decorations taken from your house in El Cerrito last night, we may have the items,” and they are giving these back to their rightful owners. [KPIX]
- Now having serious money problems after the flop of his film Megalopolis, Francis Ford Coppola is auctioning off seven of his wristwatches. The watches apparently range in value from anywhere between $3,000 to $1 million, and the auction will be on the site Phillips beginning on December 6. [Chronicle]
National:
- An absolutely bonkers gambling scandal out of the NBA, as a player and even a head coach have been arrested for using inside information to benefit mafia-connected gamblers. And (now-suspended) Portland Trailblazers coach Chauncey Billups was also indicted for involvement in rigged poker games that benefited organized crime. [ESPN]
- President Trump pardoned convicted billionaire crypto money-launderer and Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, likely because Binance has poured $2 billion into Trump’s crypto scam World Liberty Financial. [NY Times]
- Expect the goonishness from ICE to continue, as an investigation finds that their hiring spree has hired candidates who failed drug tests, or had disqualifying criminal charges. [NBC News]
Video:
- Well, here’s one way to prevent motorcycles and delivery drivers from hogging the pedestrian crosswalks at traffic intersections.
Crosswalks vs Cars: A solution
byu/SurewhynotAZ insanfrancisco
Image: El Cerrito Police Department