- A San Francisco couple that's been parking in their own driveway for almost four decades was recently fined over $1.5K by the City for doing so. Judy and Ed Craine, who have lived at their Noe Valley residence for 36 years, were recently cited by the San Francisco Planning Department for violating a code section banning vehicles in a setback in front of a house — even if it isn't blocking a sidewalk; the couple is now parking on the street and other neighbors allegedly received the same citation. [ABC7]
- SoMa's newest pizza joint is serving up Tiki drinks (and much more). [Hoodline]
- The history behind SF's Magdalen Asylum, which was renamed St. Catherine's Home in the early 1900s, is dark, bleak, and likely new knowledge to many San Franciscans. [Mission Local]
- Here's your reminder that smog conditions are generally far worse in the East Bay when the mercury begins to climb; Oakland will gain open cooling centers and clean air sites throughout parts of the city later this summer. [Oaklandside]
- Police in Danville said they arrested the suspects in an armed robbery that happened at a Trader Joe's parking lot Friday afternoon; the suspects allegedly robbed a man of his $40K Rolex at gunpoint as he was walking out of a grocery store on Railroad Avenue yesterday. [KTVU]
- San Francisco's a well-respected birding mecca in the United States — but if you want to take your affinity to the next level, "parrot tourism" is absolutely a thing in the Caribbean. [Mongabay]
- Speaking of fauna: a young wooly mammoth was unearthed in the Klondike gold fields of the Yukon of Canada that had been preserved in the frozen ground for more than 30,000 years. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images/Joe_Potato