- Bill Gene Hobbs, the six-foot-four, mentally unhinged man who was just released from prison where he served two years for serially harassing, stalking, and/or groping women on the streets of San Francisco, is back in jail for violating the terms of his parole. We learned via a Chronicle report Tuesday that he had been spotted approaching women in the Castro neighborhood, and as of Tuesday afternoon, he had been picked up by the SFPD. [Chronicle]
- Due to the mounting caseloads of public defenders, San Francisco Superior Court announced it will begin releasing some pre-trial defendants from custody. The Public Defender's Office blames the DA's office for filing "so many frivolous and unsubstantiated cases." [KTVU]
- The South Lake Tahoe City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to appoint Cody Bass as mayor, following the resignation of former Mayor Tamara Wallace amid embezzlement charges. Bass, who himself faces misdemeanor charges relating to alleged trespassing and assault at a local bar, says he is innocent of those charges, and he appeared to have strong community support. [KPIX]
- At 22 days, this is now the second-longest government shutdown in US history, and it's looking like it will probably break the big record too. [ABC News]
- The Golden State Warriors triumphed 119-109 in their season-opener game against the LA Lakers, who played without star LeBron James, who has sciatica. [KPIX]
- Netflix is explaining its rare quarterly earnings shortfall by blaming an unexpected $619 million expense tied to a tax dispute in Brazil. [Reuters]
Photo by Humberto Portillo