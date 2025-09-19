Two women who were apparently related to one another were found dead inside a Walnut Creek home late Thursday night, and police are investigating the matter as a double homicide.

Update (12:49 pm): KPIX is reporting that 43-year-old Howard Wang of Walnut Creek has been arrested and booked on two counts of murder in this case. Though KTVU's Henry Lee adds that Wang told authorities he "had called police, saying he had fired shots at intruder who killed 2 relatives."

Original post (11:36 am): Residents of the upscale Walnut Creek neighborhood of Woodlands woke up to an unusual sight early Friday morning, as Walnut Creek Police Department cruisers and police tape coated the street of Kelobra Court. There was an apparent double homicide with two women found dead inside a house on the street, according to the Bay Area News Group, with police saying the killings happened around 11:45 pm Thursday night.



The two women were related to one another, as KGO reports, though their relation has not yet been described. KGO notes that the Walnut Creek PD has not released details on how the women were killed, though the Chronicle is reporting that they were shot.

KGO is also reporting that a man and two young children were in the house at the time, and that man was interviewed as a person of interest. KTVU adds that police have not confirmed if the women lived at the home.

No arrests have been made in the case thus far.

"I wanted to share for our residents, there is no threat," Walnut Creek Police Lieutenant Scott Moorhouse told KGO. "I know it's concerning to see a police presence in a nice, quiet neighborhood like in Walnut Creek, but please be assured to my friends in the community, you're safe, your Walnut Creek Police Department is thoroughly investigating this matter and we'll work diligently to resolve this case."

As Lieutenant Moorhouse alluded to, neighbors are pretty shocked.

"This sort of thing doesn't happen in our neighborhood," lifelong neighborhood resident Patrick Wilkinson told KTVU. "So it's a little jarring. I think certainly we want to hear more information and details behind it. Yeah, it's scary. It's not something you wanna wake up to."

The Walnut Creek Police Department said in a 6 am Friday morning Facebook post that “An official news release will be issued later this afternoon.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Walnut Creek Police Department at (925) 943-5844, or their anonymous tip line at (925) 943-5865.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Related: At Least Six People Shot, Two Killed In Separate Shootings In Oakland [SFist]

Image: Walnut Creek Police Department via Facebook