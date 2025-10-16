A man covered in blankets in the back alley of a San Jose strip mall was hit by a garbage truck and killed at about 4 am Thursday morning in San Jose’s Cambrian neighborhood.

It’s not immediately clear whether the man was homeless, but he was lying in an alley and covered in blankets at 4 am. The Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner has yet to identify the man, and neither his age nor any other details were made available.

The San Jose Police Department describes the incident saying, "A 2020 blue Peterbilt garbage truck, driven by an adult male, was traveling westbound on Shamrock Drive and turning northbound into the rear alley of a strip mall in the 2800 block of Bascom Avenue when it struck a pedestrian who was lying in the driveway and covered in blankets."

The truck driver remained on scene and cooperated with police, while the man who was hit by the truck was rushed to the hopital where he died from his injuries.

The San Jose Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at [email protected], or by calling 408-277-4654.

