- San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto was on KPIX this morning talking (carefully) about Trump's threats to deploy the National Guard here. He spoke about how there are more officers on the streets over all in SF, including many who grew up here, in addition to data showing that crime is down. [KPIX]
- BART police announced Wednesday that a 15-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred aboard a BART train at Fruitvale Station on September 16. [KRON4]
- A strike that started Tuesday by 31,000 nurses at Kaiser facilities in several states could be followed by a strike by 3,000 pharmacists and technicians at that those facilities, after their union voted to authorize a strike. [Bay Area News Group]
- A 64-year-old man, Vincent Charles Belfiore, who is a registered sex offender, was arrested Tuesday in Rohnert Park on suspicion of battery and committing a hate crime after allegedly shouting homophobic slurs at members of the Sonoma County Pride Bowling League. [Bay Area News Group]
- The City of San Rafael has acquired a property which will first become home to interim shelter cabins for the homeless, and will eventually becom permanent supportive housing. [KTVU]
- Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel, 77, who helped to murder Sharon Tate in 1969, has just had her parole reversed by Governor Gavin Newsom, and she remains the longest-serving female inmate in California. [ABC 7]
- The family of Dianne Keaton revealed Wednesday that the actress died from pneumonia on Saturday, however a longtime friend told TMZ that she had been suffering from an unnamed illness for a while. [TMZ]