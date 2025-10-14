If you thought the California Forever plan, concocted by a group of billionaires with the help of a single, visionary CEO, to create a new city in Solano County was dead, you were naive. The $900 million or more that's been spent assembling land and paying consultants might not go to waste after all.

With a series of tweets Tuesday, California Forever CEO Jan Sramek announced the plan that has likely been brewing since the group withdrew their ballot measure last year in the face of staunch opposition from Solano County officials and likely a difficult political lift with voters too. As was already taking shape publicly back in January, Sramek and his team have pivoted to partnering with the small existing city of Suisun City, with a plan to build their new city of 400,000 residents as an "extension" of Suisun City, population 29,600.

The plan, Sramek says, is to basically keep the same land-use plan they drew up originally for their unnamed new city, and link it by way of green space to Suisun City — finally turning the bedroom community into a "real city" with an economic engine of its own.

"California used to do big things. From rockets in the Mojave to chips in Silicon Valley, California dreamed. California designed. California built," Sramek writes. "The Suisun Expansion includes [an industrial park called] Solano Foundry, a new downtown, and over a 40-year build out, walkable neighborhoods with 175,000+ homes."

1/ 🇺🇸 Today, @CAForever submitted detailed plans for the next great American city, an hour north of Silicon Valley, including: Solano Foundry, America’s largest manufacturing park, Solano Shipyard, our largest shipyard, and walkable neighborhoods for 400,000 Californians. pic.twitter.com/Dj1Cd5v6as — Jan Sramek 🇺🇲 🌁 ⛰️ (@jansramek) October 14, 2025

It's not clear if California Forever yet owns all the land they'd need to plausibly connect with Suisun City — their original land-grab, which took place over several years during the pandemic, was primarily to the east of Travis Air Force Base, in an unincorporated zone of eastern Solano County that almost abuts the town of Rio Vista. (And one has to wonder why, politically speaking, Sramek et al have decided to join up with Suisun City and not Rio Vista, after they already did a round of glad-handing in Rio Vista last year, paying to open a new health clinic there.)

Back in June, we learned that California Forever had purchased a couple of buildings in downtown Suisun City, with plans to revitalize them as an initial show of good will.

As you can see in the proposed map below, the link to the existing Suisun City is a bit... gerrymandered.

Plan via California Forever

The opposition to these plans is already lining up, but California Forever's hope is that they can skirt around some county-level approvals, and the county's orderly growth ordinance that stymied them before, by using the city council of Suisun City to do some of their bidding.

As the Chronicle reports, opponents at the county level aren't suggesting that any of this will be easy — but the billionaires could go ahead and fund another expensive ballot initiative to get their way. The Solano Local Agency Formation Commission, known as LAFCO, will need to sign off on the plans, and former Solano County Supervisor Duane Kromm tells the Chronicle that LAFCO "will do a deep dive" on the project won't just be a rubber stamp.

Meanwhile, Suisun City City Manager Bret Prebula is all for it, and says, "I really appreciate the work that California Forever has done to this point in the months that we have been having high level conversations with them about our interest in jobs and housing and transportation and the need to have open space."

Suisun City is notably short on cash compared to its neighbors, as reported before, and city leaders seem very eager to have this new benefactor.

The first public meeting about the project is taking place October 27.

Previously: California Forever Group Moves to Join Forces With Suisun City, Buy Downtown Properties