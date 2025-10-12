Elon Musk recycled his old ‘SF is a [fill in the blank] zombie apocalypse’ insult in support of Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff’s statement about sending the National Guard to “clean up” crime in San Francisco.

As KRON4 reports, Musk jumped into the conversation surrounding Benioff’s statement on X Saturday — along with a slew of others locally and nationally. The timing is notable given the recent news that Musk’s startup Neuralink just signed a lease on an 144,209-square-foot building in South San Francisco, per SFist.

SF downtown is a drug zombie apocalypse https://t.co/mZYQT5Doj0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2025

Musk added in another, barely coherent X post that the off-duty police officers Benioff hires to monitor Salesforce's annual Dreamforce conference get paid "million dollars for each drug zombie they 'manage'. Their incentive is therefore massive to keep the narcotics dealers operating, otherwise their herd of drug zombies will leave."

To the NGOs funded by the Benioff tax, the drug dealers are a feature, not a bug.



The NGOs get paid close to a million dollars for each drug zombie they “manage”. Their incentive is therefore massive to keep the narcotics dealers operating, otherwise their herd of drug zombies… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2025

Similarly, back in 2023, Musk referred to downtown San Francisco as a “derelict zombie apocalypse” when Dave Chappelle claimed “wokeness” was the cause of all of SF’s problems, per the Chronicle.

"The disaster that is downtown SF, once beautiful and thriving, now a derelict zombie apocalypse, is due to the woke mind virus,” Musk wrote on X at the time.

Dave Chappelle skewers San Francisco’s downfall, blames woke leadership: ‘what the f*** happened to this place?’ https://t.co/RGLw6981jw — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 15, 2023

Benioff’s is now downplaying his original statement about sending the National Guard to San Francisco, per the San Francisco Standard. Local figures responded over the weekend including San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who emphatically said, "We don't need your help here,” while pointing out steadily decreasing crime rates. Mayor Daniel Lurie backed up these assertions.

"Crime is down 30 percent citywide. SFPD, our sheriff's department, is doing an incredible job. We're going to keep people safe during Salesforce and Dreamforce this week. And we're going to keep people safe 365 days a year," Lurie said, per KPIX.

Image: Win McNamee/Getty Images