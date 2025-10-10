What do you know? It looks like Elon Musk wasn't completely done with the Bay Area after all.

After Elon Musk stomped out of San Francisco in a torrent of shit-talking two years ago, claiming to be relocating all of his businesses to Texas, it appears he's back. As the SF Business Times reports this week, Musk's startup Neuralink has just leased an entire 144,209-square-foot building in South San Francisco, at 499 Forbes Boulevard, joining a hub of biotech companies there.

As you may know, Neuralink is in the business of "brain-computer interfaces," basically experimental implants for people's brains that allow them to communicate with a computer hands-free — something that is especially useful for quadriplegics and others with severe physical disabilities.

The company, which launched in 2016, has so far implanted its experimental chip into 12 clinical trial patients. And as PC Mag reports, Neuralink just said this week that 10,000 people have signed up expressing their interest in being part of clinical trials.

Neuralink has been based out of Fremont, but Musk had previously said he planned to build a new Neuralink office and manufacturing center for the company in Del Valle, Texas, outside Austin, near Tesla's headquarters there. (Tesla also still has a plant in Fremont.)

Musk made a big stink about moving Xitter out of San Francisco last year, even though he was saddled with a long-term lease at the former Twitter building that he still hasn't fully offloaded via sublease agreements. He spuriously claimed that employees were threatened by an axe murderer, and also said he was moving the company to Texas because he opposed a California law intended to protect trans kids who come out at school but don't want to want to come out to their families.

Musk is very vocal in his transphobia, and has admitted that his shift toward right-wing politics was highly motivated by the fact that his oldest child came out as trans. He said his "son," who is now daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson, was "killed by the woke mind virus," and he has vowed to try to destroy this "virus."

In addition to Neuralink setting down roots in South SF, the Business Times notes that xAI — which is headquartered in Palo Alto — is now looking for 250,000 square feet of additional office space in the area.

Last month we learned that a startup called Motive was subleasing 40,000 square feet of office space in the former Twitter building from X. That leaves, reportedly, around 400,000 more square feet left to sublease, all while Musk's companies are seeking other office leases just outside the city.

