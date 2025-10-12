After three former women’s volleyball players filed Title IX complaints against Santa Rosa Junior College last month, the community rallied in support of an unnamed transgender player ahead of a game Wednesday amid ongoing anti-trans protests.

As Santa Rosa’s Press Democrat reports, a coalition of anti-trans groups announced earlier this week they’d be holding a rally protesting Santa Rosa Junior College ahead of the women’s volleyball game against American River College Wednesday.

Supporters of the athlete arrived ahead of the game holding signs with slogans such as “Trans Rights are Human Right,” and “Respect Existence or Expect Resistance,” per the Press Democrat. Around a dozen anti-trans protesters arrived shortly after with signs stating, “No Child is Born in the Wrong Body” and “Stop Gaslighting Women.”

The protests stem from the news that three former players had filed a Title IX complaint claiming the school violated their federal rights by allowing a transgender athlete to compete, per NBC Bay Area. The three players are demanding that the school be stripped of its federal funding and a “sex verification screening” program be implemented, per the Press Democrat. The former players also claim the coach benched them after they complained about the trans player’s presence, per Sacramento’s KCRA.

The school said in a statement that it bases its decisions on transgender athletes on guidelines established by the California Community College Athletic Association. “Santa Rosa Junior College is committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for all students and employees. The District complies with California Community College Athletic Association regulations, which govern student eligibility and participation in our athletic programs,” the statement reads. “We respect the legal privacy rights of all students and cannot discuss individual circumstances. What we can affirm is that SRJC takes all reports seriously and responds through established procedures.”

